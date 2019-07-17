Biden Tops Polls, But Bookies Bet On Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the favorite of betting markets to win the party nomination, although former Vice President Joe Biden remains at the top of most polls.

Support for the California senator doubled overnight following her standout performance in the first Democratic debate, moving her from 12 cents to 24 cents, passing Biden at 23 cents, according to Predictit.com, a political betting site. She is at 23 cents as of Wednesday.

Harris’s odds vary from site to site, with her margin ranging from a slim lead to odds twice as good as the next candidate. She ranks as the favorite on five sites: Predictit.com, Oddschecker.com, Smarket.com, Betfair.com and Oddsshark.com.

Biden’s odds, meanwhile, dropped sharply after Harris skewered him in the debate, criticizing his past support for federal busing programs. (RELATED: ‘The One Thing You Cannot Say About Joe’: Jill Biden Fires Back At Kamala Harris)

Harris still trails Biden, however, and trails by 14% in the latest Real Clear Politics polling average.

Biden has led the field since announcing his candidacy in late April, and is currently at 28% nationally. He also leads by 8% in the New Hampshire Primary polling average.

The next primary debates will take place July 26 and 27. Harris has already qualified for the July debates, according to Politico.

