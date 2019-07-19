24 Hours Of Crazy, 50 Years Since The Moon, Plus Hemingway And Severino On Kavanaugh

On the Friday edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down for the weekly video interview with authors Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino to talk about their bestselling book “Justice On Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court.” We also cover the response to President Trump disavowing the “send her home” chants at his rally in North Carolina, the panels for the second Democratic debate in Detroit are set, and it’s been 50 years since man first walked on the moon.

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the “Justice On Trial” interview:

Nothing President Trump can or will ever say will be enough to placate liberals, both elected Democrats and in the media. He unequivocally denounced the chants of “send her home” about anti-Semitic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, still liberals were accusing him of being a fascist and racist because it’s all they have. “The View” host Joy Behar asked her fellow hosts why Trump can’t be charged with “hate speech,” showing once again how totalitarian the instincts of “progressive” leftists truly is. We have all the audio and analysis.

CNN hosted the most boring “draft” in history yesterday, only this one wasn’t about sports. They chose which candidates would face-off on the two nights of the upcoming debates. We have the story and the names.

Saturday is the 50th anniversary of the one of, if not the, most amazing achievements in human history – the moon landing. And while the New York Times has decided to take this opportunity to attack NASA as sexist and racist (seriously), we celebrate this incredibly accomplishment for America and our species.

Then we talk with Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino about their new bestselling book “Justice On Trial” and get a behind the scenes look at the biggest story of last year, which will serve as a guide for the next, and perhaps all, Supreme Court nomination fight going forward.

