Brother Of Eddie Gallagher Opens Up, Says He’s Furious Hillary Clinton Called The Navy SEAL ‘Grotesque’

Decorated Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher was accused of murder and attempted murder and was found not guilty by a military jury earlier this month. His brother opened up to the Daily Caller about what his family went through before and during the trial.

Sean Gallagher says his family was railroaded by the military judicial system, and to make matters worse, many politicians and media figures abandoned the American hero — assuming he was guilty of committing war crimes without waiting for the trial to conclude. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: The Inside Story Of The Decorated Navy SEAL Facing Trial For Alleged War Crimes.)

“Hillary Clinton tweeted my brothers picture with the word ‘Grotesque’ Next to it,” said Gallagher.

WATCH:

