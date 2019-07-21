Trump Crashes MAGA Wedding, Kisses Bride As Crowd Chants ‘USA! USA!’

President Donald Trump crashed a Make America Great Again-themed wedding at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club Saturday night.

The wedding was complete with red hat-wearing guests and “Trump 2020” flags in the reception hall.

PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie, who tied the knot at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, are both “huge Trump fans,” TMZ reported. Nicole Marie reportedly sent several invitations to the president hoping he would come, “including a booklet that showcased encounters that she had with him, including rallies and Trump parties,” according to TMZ.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster’s social media team posted a video on Instagram of the president stealing a kiss from the bride and posing with the excited couple as the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” and “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram Congratulations Nicole and PJ #trump2020keepamericagreat @foxnews A post shared by SND321 (@snd321) on Jul 20, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

The sister of the groom posted a video from another angle:

So honored to have President Trump @realDonaldTrump at my brothers wedding last night at @TrumpBedminster . Thank you for making their dream come true! #45 #KAG #2020 #USA @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/hwlxaIQpYH — Heather Mazzo (@Heatha29) July 21, 2019

The president reportedly hung around for a bit, greeting and posing with guests, several of whom were wearing MAGA hats. (RELATED: Law Student Asks For Advice From Justice Neil Gorsuch — And He Gets It)

Trump famously makes a habit of “crashing” the occasional wedding taking place on his properties during the summer. Last year, he surprised Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz as they were tying the knot at his Bedminster club.