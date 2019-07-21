Editorial

REPORT: Swedish Prosecutor Has No Intention Of Freeing A$AP Rocky, Could ‘Go Harder’ Because Trump Got Involved

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Asap Rocky attend the Dior Menswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 fashion show at Tennis Club de Paris on January 23, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Sweden apparently has no plans to free A$AP Rocky.

According to TMZ on Sunday morning, the prosecutor has been “immovable on the subject of release pending charges” after multiple people have gotten involved, including many celebrities and the U.S. government. (RELATED: President Trump Has Talked With Swedish Prime Minister, Will ‘Personally ‘Vouch’ For A$AP Rocky)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on

TMZ also reported that President Donald Trump’s involvement could end up backfiring, and the American leader was told by his Swedish counterpart about “the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven reportedly told Trump the government of Sweden “will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

The star rapper has been held in custody ever since he tried to defuse a situation with two men that ultimately turned physical.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on

This is absolute garbage. With 25% of people supporting military action to free him, it should be on the table more now than ever.

We’ve given the Swedes every single opportunity to do the right thing, and they just don’t seem like they want to.

At this point, every option must be on the table to secure his release, and that includes a rescue mission.

Bring home A$AP, and bring him home right now! I don’t care how it gets done as long as it gets done.