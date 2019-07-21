REPORT: Swedish Prosecutor Has No Intention Of Freeing A$AP Rocky, Could ‘Go Harder’ Because Trump Got Involved

Sweden apparently has no plans to free A$AP Rocky.

According to TMZ on Sunday morning, the prosecutor has been “immovable on the subject of release pending charges” after multiple people have gotten involved, including many celebrities and the U.S. government. (RELATED: President Trump Has Talked With Swedish Prime Minister, Will ‘Personally ‘Vouch’ For A$AP Rocky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

TMZ also reported that President Donald Trump’s involvement could end up backfiring, and the American leader was told by his Swedish counterpart about “the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven reportedly told Trump the government of Sweden “will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.”

The star rapper has been held in custody ever since he tried to defuse a situation with two men that ultimately turned physical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:06am PDT

This is absolute garbage. With 25% of people supporting military action to free him, it should be on the table more now than ever.

We’ve given the Swedes every single opportunity to do the right thing, and they just don’t seem like they want to.

At this point, every option must be on the table to secure his release, and that includes a rescue mission.

NEW: Pres. Trump says multiple people have reached out to him to help A$AP Rocky, rapper currently detained in Sweden. “We’ll be working with the State Department, and we hope to get him home soon,” Melania Trump says. https://t.co/QJGLBViRCo pic.twitter.com/6kS9gZ7B2V — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2019

Bring home A$AP, and bring him home right now! I don’t care how it gets done as long as it gets done.