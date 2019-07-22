Woman Appears To Attack Man On Airplane In Unbelievable Viral Video

A woman on an airplane has gone viral, and it’s for an awful reason.

In a video posted Monday on Twitter, by Barstool Sports, the woman can be heard ranting and raving to a guy about how she "wears the f**king nuts, ni**a" as people just sit around uncomfortably.

"You want to try to f**king look at other women, ni**a? Nah, f**k you!" the woman shouted as the flight attendants tried to get her calmed down.

It didn't work, and she appeared to smoke the man with a computer as she was being taken off the plane. Watch the unbelievable video below.

Yeah, something tells me the authorities had a nice long chat with this woman once she got off the plane. I feel awful for that guy.

I have no idea what he did or if he even did anything at all to upset this woman. He was handling it extremely calmly, and the woman still went nuts!

The dude deserves a medal for how calmly he got off the plane instead of engaging in an argument, which clearly would only have pissed this woman off even more.

If you’re going to behave like that on a plane, then you deserve whatever punishment is coming your way. I don’t care if your boyfriend was organizing orgies on the side.

There’s just no excuse. People are on planes to get from point A to point B as fast as possible, with as little trouble as possible, and maybe have a couple beers.

A screaming woman is never pleasant, and it’s about a billion times worse on a plane.

I wish I was there to see her reaction when the police showed up. My friends, I’m sure it was golden.