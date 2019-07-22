Macy’s ‘Fat-Shaming’ Plates Under Fire

Macy’s quickly caved on plates that could hypothetically trigger larger ladies or those coping with eating disorders.

Alie Ward, who hosts a science/comedy podcast that she admits may be NSFW, piped up Sunday afternoon with a complaint about the plates that say things like “Mom Jeans” and “favorite jeans” and “skinny jeans.” There’s also “food coma” and “foodie.”

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

If a bunch of stupid plates with dumb sayings on them can cause such societal demise, shouldn’t Ali’s podcast be censored too?

Ali’s tweet landed at 3:46 p.m. ET.

HuffPost reported that people complained that the plates have a “toxic” message and could bring about eating disorders which could ultimately kill a person. (RELATED: Vox Writer Naval Gazes His Way Into A Hole Over Fat Shaming)

By 8:07 p.m., Macy’s reduced itself to melted cheese.

“Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product,” Macy’s replied on Twitter. “It will be removed from all STORY at Macy’s locations.”

Macy’s isn’t illiterate. The well-known department store’s concept shop is called STORY.

One woman, clearly opposed to Macy’s original plates, came up with plates she could tolerate. They say things like “You are great!” “Still Great!” “Still Great!” and “Enjoy Your Meal!”

(If you have to have dinner plates that say “you’re great” you may be in deeper trouble than a Macy’s plate design can address.)

Jameeel Jila, an actress who stars on “The Good Place” and is horribly called a “positivity activist,” told Macy’s what she thought of their plates. “Fuck these plates!” she tweeted. (RELATED: Famous Aquarium Fat Shames An Otter)

See how great positivity works there?

Alie was, of course, appeased by Macy’s having the backbone of Jell-O. “I appreciate that; thanks for hearing and taking the feedback,” she replied.

But not so fast. Alie will be watching.

“Sidenote: if the surplus stock winds up in TJ Maxxs and Marshalls and Ross stores across America I’m gunna lose it again.”

F–king great.