Mark Sanford Thinks He Can Do The Job Better Than Trump, Says He’s Mulling 2020 Run

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford is considering running for president as a Republican. The former governor and congressman told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that he is mulling a challenge to President Donald Trump, because he thinks he can do it better when it comes to tackling the national debt and government spending.

Sanford says he’s exploring the idea right now to see if there’s enough interest and support for him running — he says he will make a decision in the next month or so. (RELATED: Trump Brutally Destroys Mark Sanford: ‘Better Off In Argentina’.)

WATCH:

