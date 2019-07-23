Detroit Lions Star Darius Slay Will Attend Training Camp Amid Contract Situation

Superstar defensive back Darius Slay will be at training camp with the Detroit Lions when it begins Thursday.

Slay already skipped mandatory minicamp with the Lions because he wants a new deal, but there’s no guarantee at all that he’ll get one. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Star Darius Slay Says He’s Not Going To Minicamp, Wants A New Deal)

Now, it looks like he’s starting to realize that, because he’ll be in attendance Thursday, according to Adam Schefter.

Lions’ CB Darius Slay, who skipped mandatory minicamp with the hope of landing a reworked contract, will report to the team for the start of training camp, per source. Lions’ DT Damon Harrison, another minicamp no-show, also will be reporting. So no apparent holdouts in Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

This is a good news for the Lions. Slay is one of the best corners in the game, and he’s absolutely lockdown when he’s at the top of his game.

Quarterbacks don’t love throwing at him, and that’s a fact. Nobody wants to cock it and let it fly at receiver Slay is covering.

It would have had a huge impact on the defense if he sat out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darius Slay (@bigplayslay23) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:27pm PDT

Having said that, I’m sure he’s still eventually going to want to get paid, and it still could happen here. Maybe he’s showing up to camp as a good faith gesture.

Either way, we need Slay on the field. It looks like he’s willing to put the contract stuff aside to focus on camp.

Sounds like a great start to the season. Now, let’s go out and win some games.