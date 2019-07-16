NFL And Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Turns 51-Years-Old

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders turned 51-years-old Tuesday.

The dynamic running back was borderline unstoppable on the field during his playing days with the Lions. He rushed for 99 touchdowns and over 15,000 yards during his unbelievable career.

There have been a handful of ultra-talented backs in the history of the NFL history, but none of them might have had the cutting ability of Sanders. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Will Try To Fix The Relationship With Calvin Johnson)

He could shift his feet a matter of inches and make guys miss by a mile. Watch a few highlights below.

Happy 51st birthday to Barry Sanders, who could still make any defender miss in the open field today. Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/JmD2ewhdT1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 16, 2019

Again, Sanders’ ability to avoid contact is truly remarkable, and we might never see anything like it again.

The loneliest feeling in the world was that of a defender isolated in the open field with him. At that point, you might as well just have gotten out of the way because you had no chance.

Unfortunately, in true Detroit Lions fashion, Sanders retired early and not on the greatest terms with the team. It was truly a shame how he stepped away from the game. Detroit pretty much pissed away the career of the greatest running back to ever play the game.

Still, he’ll go done as arguably the greatest running back to ever pick up a football, and he is the most iconic player in Lions history.

Happy birthday to the GOAT.