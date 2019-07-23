Employee’s Remains Found Behind Supermarket Cooler 10 Years Later

Police identified an Iowa supermarket employee’s remains Monday after workers found his body wedged behind a cooler in January.

A contract firm was removing shelves and coolers from a vacant No Frills Supermarket in January and found the human remains of former employee Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada of Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was reported missing Nov. 28, 2009, according to a Council Bluffs Police Department press release.

DNA tests confirmed the body’s identity, and the description of his attire at the time he was reported missing matches the clothing found with the remains, reported KETV. (RELATED: Judge Strikes Down Iowa 6-Week Abortion Plan)

Murillo’s parents reported him missing after he “became upset and ran out of their home,” the press release stated.

“His mother, she kind of had an idea that he never left the No Frills, I don’t know how she came up with that idea but, you know, they were pretty upset,” Sgt. Brandon Danielson of the Council Bluffs Police Department told KETV.

Other former employees of No Frills Supermarket said it was not uncommon for workers to go on top of the coolers to take unofficial breaks, according to CNN.

“Investigators believe Murillo went to the store after leaving his home and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into an approximate 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, getting trapped,” the press release stated.

This No Frills Supermarket location closed in 2016, KETV reported, and the body was found Jan. 24, 2019.

The case is being closed and is classified as an accidental death, but the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office ordered an autopsy.

