Woman Gets Into Fight, Drops Baby On Pavement, Police Say. 3-Month-Old Later Dies

A 3-month-old baby sustained a fatal head injury during a fight on July 19 between the baby’s mother and another woman in a parking lot near Thomas Beauty Supply in Moultrie, Georgia, the Moultrie Police Department said.

The baby’s mother, Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, reportedly dropped her 3-month-old during the physical altercation, Lt. Freddie Williams explained.

The infant was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center the following day and later died from head injuries, WALB-TV reported. (RELATED: Teen Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Baby To The Ground, Says he Smoked Laced Marijuana)

Harrison initially told authorities the baby sustained the head injury when it was dropped by a family friend, Carneata Clark, 26, who also gave police the same story, authorities say.

Authorities charged Harrison with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery and affray, according to WALB. Clark was also charged for her involvement with false statements and writings and obstruction of an officer, according to police.

The other woman who participated in the fight has not been charged, according to police.

The Moultrie Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment by the time of publication.

