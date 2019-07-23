Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst apparently already has a solid idea who will start at quarterback for the team once the season begins.

Graham Mertz and Jack Coan are currently in the most important position battle in all of college football, and it’s literally all anybody is talking about in Wisconsin. We all want to know if Coan or the superstar freshman will take the first snap against South Florida. Well, Chryst might already know.

Chryst said the following when discussing the quarterback situation, according to JournalTimes.com on Saturday:

I’ve got a pretty good idea. You come out of spring and you’ve got an idea, but you’ve got to look for confirmation of it I think in those first five practices. Then you go and get into it. The way we’re set up, we can still get them a ton of work, all of them, but obviously it’s going to change. And when they’re getting their work in camp, we’ll play off it a little bit.

I can’t say for certain, but I think this means Coan will get the first snap against USF, which I’ve been saying for a bit now. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

It doesn’t mean he will for sure or that he’ll keep the job for long. It just means he’s on the top right now ahead of Mertz.

Again, that’s just me reading into this the best I can.

On the other hand, I spoke to somebody last night back in Wisconsin keeping their ear to the ground, and they felt the hype around Mertz hadn’t slowed down at all.

It’s truly unknown to everybody right now who will be the starter. Hell, it’s pretty much unknown to the team. Chryst appears to be doing everything possible to keep it secret.

Here’s what I do know beyond a shadow of a doubt. Fans will explode either way when the decision is announced, but for very different reasons depending on how it shakes out.

If Chryst rides with Mertz, people will be excited beyond believe to see the young phenom play immediately. If Coan is the choice, then people will almost certainly get critical from the jump.

We’re a little over a month out, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s going to be a fun time. I hope you are all as ready as I am.