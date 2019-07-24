Politics

Here Are Reactions From Democrats, Liberal Celebrities To The Mueller Testimony

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee June 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

John Hasson Contributor

Democrats, journalists and celebrities responded to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday, with some noting he appeared to be “struggling,” “frail” and not “as sharp” as years past.

Mueller appeared before lawmakers on two House committees to testify about the report investigating potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. After the hearing began, however, viewers began questioning his performance, noting that he appeared confused.

“This is delicate to say, but Mueller, whom I deeply respect, has not publicly testified before Congress in at least six years. And he does not appear as sharp as he was then,” said CNN political commentator David Axelrod.


Mueller repeatedly asked lawmakers to repeat themselves over the two rounds of questioning — 48 times. (RELATED: Mueller Told DOJ He’s Not Charging Trump Because Of A Lack Of Evidence 3 TIMES)

“This is very, very painful,” Axelrod tweeted. “He has been an exemplary public servant…but he clearly was struggling today and that was painful.”


House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, said he didn’t know whether the testimony helped advance impeachment efforts.

“I don’t know. It’s hard. It’s hard,” he said, reported Melanie Zanona of Politico.

Filmmaker Michael Moore called Mueller a “frail old man” and criticized Democrats who supported him.

“Don’t have to watch much of this to realize why Mueller didn’t want to testify to Congress,” said Alex Wayne, an editor for Bloomberg.

MSNBC commentator Jeremy Bash hammered Mueller on live television for his performance, declaring he “kind of sucked the life out of the report.”

WATCH:

“I don’t know what #Dems were expecting from #RobertMueller, but this probably isn’t it,” added Howard Fineman, an NBC news analyst.

