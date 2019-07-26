Team Biden Drags Out Dead Son’s Corpse To Knock Kamala Harris

In the Trump era of shocking optics, it’s not just Republicans who are playing the game. With senses dulled, anything is fair game, really. If one presidential campaign can make another look bad — no matter if it means bringing a dead man into the mud fight — so be it.

Translation: More eyeballs. More support. More votes.

So it goes with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and the Democratic Party’s current frontrunner Joe Biden, who is clearly still bristling over Harris’s stinger of an accusation that he has a race problem since he opposed mandatory busing back in the 70s. He later explained that he backed voluntary busing, but was against an order invoked by the Department of Education. On Friday, Team Biden, through anonymous sourcing to The Washington Post, made it loud and clear that Biden’s son, Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer four years ago, would be “turning in his grave” over what Harris has said about his father in her quest to win the White House in 2020. (RELATED: Harris, Near Tears, Rips Biden On School Busing)

Biden told CNN how close Harris was to his son. “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me,” Biden told the network that despises President Trump. “She knew Beau. She knows me.”

WaPo cited a “longtime friend of Beau’s” as saying that “Beau’s flipping in his grave.”

Forget about resting in peace. Beau Biden is clearly not the only dead man to be dragged into politics this year. The late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been a live wire as the result of Trump’s caustic remarks. Everything blew up in late May when reports surfaced that Trump had asked the Navy to hide the USS John S. McCain during Trump’s visit to Japan. Then-acting Defense Sec. Patrick Shanahan initially denied knowing anything about it. The Navy eventually acknowledged it had received a request. Trump has always maintained he knew nothing about it. (RELATED: Trump Responds To Claims Regarding USS John S. McCain)

The president openly admits he didn’t like the senator who spent five and half years as a prisoner of war at the “Hanoi Hilton” prison. Trump famously said he prefers soldiers who weren’t captured.

“It’s impossible to go through the grief process when my father who has been dead for 10 months is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he’s never going to be a great man like he was,” Meghan McCain snapped on ABC’s “The View” at the time. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Says Her Father Was Trump’s Kryptonite)

Just this week, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her own “dead guy” moment when she blasted the late Sen. Jim Bunning (R-Ky.) for saying “with great glee” that she’d be dead in six months after receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He said this in 2009. He died two years ago. Without a doubt, the senator had it coming.

But he probably wasn’t expecting to feel such sharp post-death jabs from Ginsburg.

“The senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive,” the justice told NPR with a smile on her face.

As for Biden and Harris, pundits will be closely watching how the pair handles the delicate topics of race and her closeness to Biden’s son should they come up the upcoming debate.

Harris has said the subjects are apples and oranges.

As WaPo reported, Harris recently appeared on a radio show called “Breakfast Club.”

“He was … a very dear friend to me,” she said of Biden’s son. “That’s separate from the fact that segregationists in the United States Senate stood, and lived their careers, to segregate the races in public education in the United States.”