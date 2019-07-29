World

8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Man Pushes Him And His Mother Onto Train Tracks In Germany

Police and medical helpers stand next to an ICE speed train at Frankfurt's main station on July 29, 2019, after a man pushed a child in front of the moving train. - The eight-year-old boy died after he was pushed along with his mother in front of the train by a 40-year-old man, police said. The suspect, who was allegedly unrelated to the victims, ran off but was overpowered by passers-by and detained by police. The woman was being treated in hospital after narrowly escaping from the tracks where an arriving ICE speed train ran over her child. (Photo by FRANK RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images)

RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images

Audrey Conklin Reporter

An eight-year-old boy died instantly after a 40-year-old man believed to be of African origin pushed him and his mother in front of a high-speed train at Frankfurt’s main rail station Monday, according to German police.

The mother was able to roll to safety in a gap between two platforms and is currently being treated for shock after her son was unable to get away, The Guardian reported.

The 40-year-old man, who police suspect is a citizen of Eritrea, intended to push a third person onto the tracks, “but she was able to defend herself,” police spokeswoman Isabell Neumann told reporters. (RELATED: Germany Says 100 Million African Refugees Could Head North)

Frankfurt's main station is crowded with passengers as police and medical helpers stand next to an ICE speed train (background) on July 29, 2019. (FRANK RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images)

There appears to be no connection between the victims and the suspect, Neumann said.

Several people who witnessed the death needed psychological treatment afterward, the digital German publication Hessenschau.de reported. A conductor who saw the incident from a train shouted as the boy was shoved and killed.

A witness told the publication that the station was “full of children,” and another witness, who was on the train when the incident took place, said “people collapsed howling.”

“The man concerned … fled the station after the crime. Passers-by took up the chase and the man was detained near the station,” Neumann added. (RELATED: German Government To Address The Millions Of Muslim Immigrants In The Country. Here’s What The Goals Are)

The incident comes following the death of a 34-year-old woman, who was pushed onto train tracks by a 28-year-old German man of Kosovo Serb origin in Voerde, Germany, on July 21.

