Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Hits Back Over Criticisms Of Her Drinking Wine While Breastfeeding

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hit back following a backlash over a picture she shared on Instagram showing her drinking a glass of wine while breastfeeding her 2-month-old son, Angelo.

“‘What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’ THIS. #MomJuice #ImAGoodMomISwear,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her holding her newborn in her arms.

In the snap, her baby boy was drinking breastmilk while she was sipping on a glass of red wine, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Snooki’s Law Would Force Student Fee Transparency At Taxpayer-Funded Colleges)

Several followers then slammed the “Jersey Shore” star for drinking while breastfeeding. (RELATED: We Have An Update On How Mike ‘The Situation’ Is Doing Before He Goes Off To Prison)

“You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby,” one person wrote.

While another wrote, “I’m reporting you to CPS TODAY hope they take your kids and give them to someone more responsible.”

The MTV star then responded to the comments, that were both positive and negative.

“You’re not a mom,” Polizzi wrote. “I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

In the reality TV star’s 2013 book titled, “Baby Bumps,” “Snooki” reflects on breastfeeding her first-born Lorenzo and how she stopped drinking during that time because she could smell the alcohol in the milk she was pumping.

“I could smell the sake bombs in the bottle,” Polizzi wrote, per the NY Daily News. “My milk was so full of alcohol, I could have used it to start a bonfire in the yard. I could have cleaned the toilet with it.”

