NYPD Tases Man Who Enters Station Holding A Knife In Viral Video

A man made the poor decision of showing up to a New York police station armed with a knife.

According to Chief of Department Terence Monahan on Sunday, man holding a knife walked in the the 75th precinct asking to be shot.

The police rushed out armed and ready for action. Luckily, it didn't end in bloodshed. A cop slipped behind him and dropped the suspect.

Watch the incredible moment below.

Cops face split second, life & death decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man holding a long knife walked into the @NYPD75Pct — and asked to be shot — these cops reacted quickly. Though prepared for the worst, they delivered a safe outcome for everyone. Well done! pic.twitter.com/XgzwLih1UO — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 28, 2019

That is incredible training from those police officers. They showed incredible restraint and professionalism as they waited for the cop with the taser to take the shot.

It likely would have been 100% justified if they just took him out with an actual bullet. Instead, they were able to end the situation without much violence.

The reality of the situation is if you pull a knife around police, you’re just asking to get lit up like a Christmas tree.

Pulling weapons out around armed officers is a great way to find yourself dead. These police clearly had a lot of great training to make sure the situation didn’t escalate.

Major props to those brave police officers.