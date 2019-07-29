Trump Already Won By Forcing Democrats, Media To Defend The Murder Capital Of America

The media rushed to defend Baltimore in the wake of President Trump’s attacks on the city and its congressman, Elijah Cummings.

There’s only one problem: Baltimore kind of sucks.

Sure, there are parts that have been commercially revitalized, but there’s also the rest of the city, which has only continued to slip further and further into urban decay.

