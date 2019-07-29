Trump Grants Full Pardons To 5 People

President Donald Trump granted full pardons Monday to five individuals previously involved in offenses like transporting marijuana and drug-trafficking.

The president decided John Richard Bubala, Roy Wayne McKeever, Rodney Takumi, Michael Tedesco and Chalmer Lee Williams were worthy of Executive Grants of Clemency after “a careful review of the files” of each individual, according to an official statement from the Office of the Press Secretary.

John Richard Bubala

Bubala pleaded guilty to improper use of federal government property in 1990 in an effort to transport automotive equipment from one town to another, according to the White House. Today, he volunteers at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center, teaches classes on the American flag, and is on an honor detail for veteran funerals. (RELATED: A Closer Look At The Case Of A Convicted War Criminal Trump Might Pardon)

Roy Wayne McKeever

McKeever was arrested in 1989 at age 19 for transporting marijuana from Mexico to Oklahoma and pleaded guilty to one count of using a telephone to facilitate the distribution of a controlled substance. He has spent the last 29 years doing charity work for his community and is a member of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

Rodney Takumi

Takumi was arrested in 1987 at an illegal gambling parlor during a law-enforcement raid and pleaded no contest. After his arrest, he worked as a tax preparer for several years and now owns a tax preparation franchise within the Navajo Nation. (RELATED: Trump Pardons Army Lt. Michael Behanna, Convicted OfMurdering Al-Qaeda Detainee)

Michael Tedesco

Tedesco was convicted of drug-trafficking and fraud in 1990 due to minor involvement in a drug-related crime and pleaded guilty. Former President Barack Obama pardoned Tedesco in 2017, but his fraud conviction was not included in Obama’s grant of Executive Clemency because of a clerical error, according to the release. Trump will overturn the error.

Chalmer Lee Williams

Williams was convicted of a number of crimes related to the theft and sale of firearms his friend stole from someone’s luggage at the airport where he worked as a baggage handler. His supervised release was cut by one year due to “impeccable behavior.” Williams is an active member of his community, whom the press release described as having an “exceptional character.”

The full pardons restore federal rights to the men, including the rights to vote and bear arms.

“Today, they are, once again, full and equal citizens under the law,” the statement reads.

