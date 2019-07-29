Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer

The first look at “American Horror Story: 1984” was released by FX on Monday.

Plot details aren’t really known right now about the ninth season of the hit horror show, but this one looks awesome. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Obviously, it takes place in the 1980s, and is at least partially located at a place called Camp Redwood. Judging from the trailer, there are going to be a lot of “Friday the 13th” vibes with Jason Voorhees.

In two quick moments, we see a masked killer wielding a knife. Give it a look below. It’s awesome.

This is going to be absolutely outstanding if the show is even a portion as good as the preview above. Cashing in on the 1980s is what all the kids are about these days.

Netflix has been making bank off the same idea with “Stranger Things.” Now, that’s not a horror show but it does dip into the whole nostalgic factor.

The first few seasons of the hit FX show were all amazing. They were some of the best cable TV seasons ever made. Since then, the show has been really hit or miss. Some seasons have been solid (season six) and some have been atrocious (seasons five and seven).

Luckily, it looks like we’re getting back to prime content with “1984.”

Tune in September 18 to catch the start of the ninth season. It looks like we’re in for a scary time!