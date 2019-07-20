‘Westworld’ Season 3 Comic-Con Trailer Released, Features Nazi Germany

A new trailer for “Westworld” season three was released at Comic-Con on Saturday.

While plot details for the new season of the hit HBO show aren’t really known at this time, it’s clear from the trailer that viewers are in for a very fun time. (RELATED: Watch First ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer)

We also see many of our favorite characters. Dolores, the Man in Black, Maeve and Bernard are all featured in the trailer.

Most notably, we see a bunch of Nazi Germany stuff. Does this mean there is a Nazi park? I can’t say for sure, but it’s very interesting at the least.

Give the trailer a watch below.

Let’s go! This looks awesome. I’m not going to lie to all of you. I was a shade worried when I knew we were going to be leaving the park and western world for season three. It made me nervous.

The first two seasons were so damn good, and I just wasn’t ready to abandon the formula that worked so well.

After all, the Man in Black and Dolores had become two of the most iconic characters in TV history.

After seeing the latest trailer, I’m not worried at all. That looked absolutely awesome. Incredible! Season three is getting released in 2020, and it can’t get here soon enough.

Major props to HBO for keeping up all the great momentum. The latest season looks incredible.