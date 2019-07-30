Iraqi Refugee Used His Children As A Shield When Agents Came To Arrest Him, ICE Says

An Iraqi refugee, Ali Al-Sadoon, barricaded himself inside his home and used wife and children as a shield when ICE agents came to arrest him, according to the agency.

“On the day of his scheduled removal, Mr. Al-Sadoon cut his tether and absconded. After receiving information about Al-Sadoon’s whereabouts, HSI special agents positively identified Mr. Al-Sadoon in front of a residence in [Redford, Michigan] on July 26,” read a statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

However, as agents neared Al-Sadoon’s home on Friday, he ran inside and locked the door, according to ICE. He then proceeded to block both the front and back doors with furniture and other appliances.

“HSI personnel identified themselves as police with an arrest warrant but Mr. Al-Sadoon refused to open the door,” the ICE statement said. “Having observed Mr. Al-Sadoon inside the residence and knowing he was subject to arrest, agents forced entry.”

“Mr. Al-Sadoon initially refused to surrender and used his minor children and wife as a shield,” it continued. “Agents arrested Mr. Al-Sadoon and he is currently in federal custody pending the outcome of the criminal charges.” (RELATED: Brooklyn Man Charged After Joining ISIS, Training Other Members)

The arrest incident came after, Al-Sadoon, a 34-year-old Iraqi national living in Michigan, was scheduled to be deported for a previous criminal conviction, according to The Detroit News.

Al-Sadoon was first ordered to be removed from the U.S. in 2015, and he was scheduled to be deported back to Iraq on June 24. A GPS tracking tracking tether had been strapped to his body during the interim. However, Al-Sadoon cut his tether and did not show up the Detroit Metro Airport for his scheduled deportation, which ultimately led to his arrest.

The Iraqi national was charged with breaking and entering 2013 — a crime that ICE determined to be a deportable offense. He was serving jail time for the crime in 2015 when a judge approved his removal orders.

Al-Sadoon touts a lengthy criminal history, according to Wayne County Circuit Court records reviewed by The Detroit News.

He was convicted in February 2012 for safe-breaking. He served another sentence in regard to plea deal in May 2012 for breaking and entering, The Detroit News reported. Al-Sadoon was given probation in 2009 for third-degree fleeing and eluding. He was handed probation in 2008 for entering without permission.

He was slapped with probation for two separate incidences again in 2007 — one for breaking and entering with intent and another for larceny, the court records show. Al-Sadoon was sentenced to probation in 2004 for unlawful use of vehicle.

“I’m pretty sure if he knew this was the outcome, he never would’ve done it,” said Belqis Florido, Al-Sadoon’s wife. Florido says he now regrets his life of crime. “He knows he messed up.” (RELATED: New York Imam Convicted Of Terrorism Will Be Deported Back To Iraq)

Florida and Al-Sadoon, who have six children who are U.S. citizens, are fighting in court to keep Al-Sadoon from being deported back to Iraq — a removal that his lawyer has likened to a “death penalty.”

Al-Sadoon will spend several days in federal detention before he appears before a bond hearing in August.

