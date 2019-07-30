Marianne Williamson Torches Debate Stage: ‘I Almost Wonder Why You’re Democrats’

Marianne Williamson criticized her fellow Democrats on Tuesday, questioning why some on the stage during the presidential debate in Detroit are even in the Democratic Party.

“I’ve heard some people here tonight — I almost wonder why you’re Democrats,” Williamson shouted to applause during an exchange on forgiving student debt.

“You seem to think there’s something wrong about using the instruments of government to help people.”

WATCH:

Williamson had been asked whether she supports wiping out all student loan debt, even for wealthy families.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed a plan to erase $1.6 trillion in student debt, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg opposes it.

Williamson appeared to aim her barbed remarks at Buttigieg, and side with Sanders.

“If we get rid of this college debt, think of all the young people who will have the discretionary spending. They’ll be able to start their business. The best thing you can do to stimulate the economy is to get rid of this debt. This is not just about a plan to do it, this about a philosophy of governing,” she said.

