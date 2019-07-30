Obama Presidential Center Receives Negative Feedback From New Study

A new study completed by Chicago municipal planners finds the proposed Obama Presidential Center would have an “adverse affect” on the surrounding area.

The city posted its draft report Monday as part of their overall approval process. The Obama Presidential Center would be built on land currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.

Building the Obama center at the currently desired location “will have an adverse effect to Jackson Park Historic Landscape District and Midway Plaisance because it will alter, directly or indirectly, characteristics of the historic property that qualify it for inclusion in the National Register,” the report stated. “Primary physical changes that are concentrated in the western perimeter of Jackson Park and the eastern Midway Plaisance impact adjacent park areas including the Lagoons, Fields, and Lake Shore. The changes alter the legibility of the design of the cultural landscape in ways that diminish the overall integrity of spatial organization in the property as a whole.”

Critics, including Chance the Rapper, have said the center’s promoters have not sufficiently consulted the local community about the advisability of building such a large structure in a public park. Reports have indicated that the center could cost as much as $1.5 billion — roughly three times the cost of the George W. Bush Center. (RELATED: Furious Chicago Professors Demand Obama Move His ‘Socially Regressive’ Presidential Center Elsewhere)