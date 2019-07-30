The Trump Campaign Pronounced A Winner Of The Democratic Debates

The Trump campaign commented on the first round of the Democratic debates Tuesday night, declaring President Donald Trump the night’s winner.

The campaign pointed out that nothing new occurred during Tuesday’s debates, saying the candidates and their message were the same, according to a statement from a spokeswoman for the Trump Campaign.

“Same radical Democrats. Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump,” read the email from National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The president’s statements follow a June 2019 Emerson poll that declared Trump the winner of the Democratic debates that took place in Miami in June. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Won The First Democratic Debate)

“It looks like Trump was a winner from the Democratic debate, as his head-to-heads tightened by about 5 points against all the leading Democratic candidates,” Emerson polling director Spencer Kimball said.

Tuesday nights debates took place in Detroit, Michigan and were moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash and Don Lemon. (Everything You Need To Know: Follow The CNN Democratic Primary Debate With Daily Caller’s Live Blog)

The debates covered healthcare, immigration, guns, age, race and more, but noticeably failed to cover abortion, Russia and tech issues.

