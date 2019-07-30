Everything You Need To Know: Follow The CNN Democratic Primary Debate With Daily Caller’s Live Blog

The second round of 2020 Democrat debates is upon us.

10 candidates square off Tuesday night at 8pm ET on CNN, and you can follow along with the entire two hour affair via the Daily Caller’s LIVE DEBATE BLOG.

**** This piece will be updated with new story lines throughout the night

Tonight’s candidates:

Steve Bullock

Pete Buttigieg

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

