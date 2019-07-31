Harris Talks Health Care For Babies. Her Plan Funds Abortion

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris emphasized babies would be cared for under her health care plan, despite the fact that her plan would fund abortion.

Harris said Wednesday night that her health care plan would provide care to Americans under a Medicare-for-all system, emphasizing that this would care for the 4 million babies born every year in America.

“The reality is our plan will bring health care to all Americans under a Medicare-for-all system,” Harris said. “Our plan will allow people to start signing up on the first day, babies will be born into our plan and right now, 4 million babies almost are born every year in America.”

WATCH:



“Under our plan we will ensure everyone has access to health care,” the California senator added, telling former Vice President Joe Biden, “Your plan by contrast leaves out almost 10 million Americans.“

But though Harris promises to care for American babies under her Medicare-for-all plan, she also promises to provide taxpayer-funded abortions.

“Medicare for All will cover all medically necessary services, including emergency room visits, doctor visits, vision, dental, hearing aids, mental health and substance use disorder treatment and comprehensive reproductive health care services,” Harris said in a July 29 explanation of her Medicare plans.

Harris has voted against abortion bills that protect the lives of unborn babies after 20 weeks of pregnancy, investigated pro-life investigative filmmaker David Deliedon, and voted against protecting babies born alive in botched abortions.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.