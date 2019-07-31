Osama Bin Laden’s Son And Heir Is Dead, Officials Say

Osama bin Laden’s son and possible heir is dead, according to three U.S. officials who say that the U.S. has obtained intelligence on the matter.

It is not known where Hamza bin Laden, Osama bin Laden’s son, died or if the U.S. was involved in his death, NBC News reported. It is not known if the U.S. has confirmed his death, and President Donald Trump didn’t comment on the matter.

“Fox News’ John Roberts asked the president about possible intelligence that Bin Laden’s son may have been killed, but Trump declined to comment,” according to the White House print pool.

Hamza bin Laden was preparing to be a leader “in the organization his father founded,” former FBI agent Ali Soufan said in 2017. He was seen as the “figure best placed to reunify the global jihadi movement.”

“With the Islamic State’s ‘caliphate’ apparently on the verge of collapse, Hamza is now the figure best placed to reunify the global jihadi movement,” Soufan previously said. (RELATED: Al Qaeda Vows Revenge For Osama bin Laden’s Death)

The State Department had been offering $1 million on information leading to Hamza bin Laden’s whereabouts.

Osama bin Laden’s son was described as “an emerging al Qaeda leader,” according to the Counterterrorism Rewards Program. He had “threatened attacks against the United States and allies,” the department’s rewards program said according to NBC.

Hamza bin Laden was last heard from in 2018 when al Qaeda released a public statement. The message, given by Hamza bin Laden, called for the Arabian peninsula to revolt and threatened Saudi Arabia.

