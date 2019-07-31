Here Are The Highlights From The Democratic Debates: Round 2, Night 1

Democratic presidential candidates got into heated exchanges about illegal immigration, health care and racial issues throughout the first night of the second round of debates.
Did Bernie Sanders just mention “strong border protection”? Did Marianne Williamson really just call everyone out? How many times did candidates say the word “racism”?
