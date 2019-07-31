Tulsi Demands Kamala Harris Apologize To ‘People Who Suffered Under Your Reign As Prosecutor’

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard demanded Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris apologize to the “people who suffered under [her] reign as prosecutor” during the second night of the Democratic debates.

“I want to bring the conversation back to the criminal justice system that is disproportionately, negatively affecting black and brown people today,” Gabbard said. “Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record of Senator Harris’.”

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

Gabbard was referencing Harris’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show in February when she admitted she smoked weed while studying at Howard University years ago. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Gets Behind Marijuana Legalization)

Gabbard’s jab comes after Harris completed her flip-flop on marijuana legalization earlier in July when she and Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler announced legislation to decriminalize the drug. While a candidate for California attorney general in 2010, Harris opposed Proposition 19, which would have legalized recreational marijuana use across the state, reported CBS News.

