Montage Of Offensive Linemen Scoring Touchdowns Goes Viral On Twitter

An incredible montage of offensive linemen scoring touchdowns has gone viral on Twitter.

A video posted by Taylor Kolste shows every single touchdown scored by an OL since 2011, and it’s absolutely majestic. The fact it’s already been viewed more than 230,000 times should tell you everything you need to know. (RELATED: 20% Of Football Fans Admit To Skipping Work In Order To Watch A Game)

In terms of football content, there’s a high chance this will be the best video you see all day. Give it a watch below.

Trick Play Cut Up: Every touchdown reception by an OL in the NFL since 2011. pic.twitter.com/QxFCgh7y4m — Taylor Kolste (@TaylorKolste) July 28, 2019

There is nothing better than watching a lineman score a touchdown. Absolutely nothing at all. The joy in their faces when they cross the goal line isn’t something that can be faked.

We’re talking about guys who spend their careers taking hit after hit for the quarterbacks and running backs carrying the balls.

They rarely get the glory they deserve. Then, every once in awhile, a big old fat lineman gets to score on a trick play.

If you’re not a fan of lineman scoring, then you’re no friend of mine. It seriously can’t be beat at all. I could watch videos of lineman scoring on repeat all day.

It’s the perfect kind of energy necessary to get us jacked up for the season. Fat guys running and catching the ball is what America is all about.

I’m all in on working linemen into the offense as often as possible. It might not work out well in the end, but you can’t count out the entertainment value.

Let’s all hope we see a few more of the beauties featured above this season.