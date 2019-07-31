20% Of Football Fans Admit To Skipping Work In Order To Watch A Game

A lot of football fans have apparently skipped work in order to watch a game.

According to a study from Lawn Starter, 20.68% of fans of the sport have called out of work. When it comes to lying to a loved one in order to watch a game, the number checks in at 16.81%. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever done either of these, but I can’t blame people who do. First off, if you find yourself lying to your girlfriend in order to watch football, then you’re dating the wrong woman.

It’s that simple. Any woman who has a problem with your football habits isn’t a woman you want to be dating. That’s just a fact.

If a woman ever told me I couldn’t watch a Badgers game, I’d end it right on the spot. Marriages and relationships come and go.

Championships are forever. You can date for the rest of your life. When it comes to winning a title, you have to jump on the opportunity when it presents itself.

As for skipping work, I’ve never done that either, but I do understand it. For example, the Badgers have played some Friday games to open the past couple seasons.

I haven’t taken the day off, but I do like to get home around 5:00 p.m., get my mind in the right place, mentally prepare for the win, get some beer on ice and then watch the game.

Now, would I call off work to watch a game? If the Badgers were ever playing on a Wednesday afternoon, sure I would. Again, championships are forever.

If you’ve done either, I can’t hold it against you. I could see myself doing both, especially the second one. I’d just break up with the woman first if it ever became an issue.

Sound off in the comments if you’ve ever skipped work or lied over a football game. I’m sure your responses will be fascinating.