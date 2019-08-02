Chick-Fil-A Becomes America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant, Dethroning In-N-Out

Chick-fil-A surpassed the fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger to become America’s favorite fast-food restaurant, according to a survey from Market Force.

Food & Wine published the annual survey results Wednesday and revealed the fried chicken restaurant, which is open six days a week and closed Sundays, surpassed the popular Californian hamburger joint In-N-Out in customer satisfaction ratings.

In-N-Out previously held the highest customer satisfaction ratings for the past two years, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The survey polled 7,600 consumers and found Chick-fil-A had 79% customer satisfaction while In-N-Out had 73% customer satisfaction.

A smaller southern chain, Raising Cane’s, came in second for customer satisfaction at 78%. (RELATED: Chick-Fil-A Becomes One Of The Top 3 Largest Restaurant Chains In America)

Chick-fil-A was also named the most popular fast-food chain, for the fourth year in a row, in a 2018-2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index report published in June.

“The company still demonstrates customer satisfaction dominance,” ACSI reported. “With its strong satisfaction edge and plans to continue expanding, the chicken specialist could pose a threat to even the largest players in the industry.”

Chick-fil-A made the third-highest sales at $10.46 billion in 2018, coming in behind Starbucks’ $20.49 billion and McDonald’s at $38.52 billion, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

