Extremely Millennial Suspect Steals Juul, Escapes Using Lyft Then Uber

A California woman reportedly stole a Juul vape device from a Florida gas station on Tuesday, then attempted to flee by using rideshare apps Lyft and Uber.

Kate Lamothe, 23, asked to purchase a Juul device at an Exxon gas station and instead of paying, Lamothe stole the Juul from the clerk and left the Exxon, The Smoking Gun reports. (RELATED: The City Where Juul Is Headquartered Takes Big Step Toward Banning E-Cigarette Sales)

After exiting the gas station, Lamothe called for a Lyft, but the driver declined because he refused to assist her. She then called for an Uber and fled the scene in a van. (RELATED: Juul To Cooperate With Congressional Investigation)

Police later apprehended the suspect inside the Uber van in a parking lot next to the gas station.

Lamothe reportedly confessed and was charged with a misdemeanor, according to the police report.

Lamothe’s mother paid her $150 bond and she was let out of custody on Wednesday, according to The Smoking Gun.