CNN’s Brian Stelter Prayer Shames Mitch McConnell

CNN anchor Brian Stelter used Twitter to point out six instances where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered prayers for those affected by mass shootings.

“Six of the times @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell offered prayers to the victims of mass shootings,” Stelter wrote above a graphic of McConnell’s tweets addressing shootings from 2017 onward, including El Paso.

Six of the times @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell offered prayers to the victims of mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/sUpX9KTWNV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2019

The Twitter account @Richard_Harambe accused Stelter of “prayer shaming.”

Cnn is prayer shaming now pic.twitter.com/m9KjHQljYg — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 4, 2019

The CNN host denied the accusation in a reply, insisting he is “all in favor of prayer,” but also “in favor of reporting on what politicians do and don’t do.” (RELATED: Texas Lt Gov Warns Antifa: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In Wake Of Walmart Shooting)

Nope. I’m all in favor of prayer. And I’m all in favor of reporting on what politicians do and don’t do. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 4, 2019

Daily Caller social media director Jessica Fletcher summed up the reaction from many conservatives on Stelter’s feed: