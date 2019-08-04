Media

CNN’s Brian Stelter Prayer Shames Mitch McConnell

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: CNN anchor and correspondent Brian Stelter speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort &amp; Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Scott Morefield Reporter

CNN anchor Brian Stelter used Twitter to point out six instances where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered prayers for those affected by mass shootings.

“Six of the times @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell offered prayers to the victims of mass shootings,” Stelter wrote above a graphic of McConnell’s tweets addressing shootings from 2017 onward, including El Paso.

The Twitter account @Richard_Harambe accused Stelter of “prayer shaming.”

The CNN host denied the accusation in a reply, insisting he is “all in favor of prayer,” but also “in favor of reporting on what politicians do and don’t do.” (RELATED: Texas Lt Gov Warns Antifa: ‘Stay Out Of Texas’ In Wake Of Walmart Shooting)

Daily Caller social media director Jessica Fletcher summed up the reaction from many conservatives on Stelter’s feed: