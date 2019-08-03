Multiple People Dead After El Paso Shooting

Multiple people were killed in a shooting in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart Saturday morning, the mayor’s chief of staff said.

The El Paso Police Department warned of an “active shooting” earlier in the day.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

“Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active,” the police department wrote Saturday on Twitter. (RELATED: Law Enforcement Identifies Gilroy Gunman Suspect)

Suspects are in custody, the El Paso mayor’s chief of staff, Olivia Zepeda, said according to CNN. The number of shooters and victims is unknown.

A family who was near Walmart when shots rang out fled to a nearby restaurant, Landry’s Seafood, which went on lockdown.

“They are in shock right now. They were barely able to talk to us,” restaurant hostess Sofia Cervantes told USA Today.

News of the shooting in El Paso comes less than a week after a shooting in Gilroy, California, which left three people dead, including 6-year-old Stephen Romero.

