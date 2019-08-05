Ohio Politician Blames Gun Violence On Social Liberalism, ‘Homosexual Marriage’

Following a shooting in Ohio, state representative Candice Keller blamed liberal causes, such as “homosexual marriage” and “open borders,” for the violence.

Keller represents a district 25 miles southwest of Dayton, Ohio, the location of a shooting that resulted in nine deaths Saturday. Less than a day after the mass act of violence, Keller expressed her belief that mass shootings and acts of violence against the public are symptomatic of societal decay rather than failed gun control policy.

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs?” Keller asked. She concluded that “the breakdown of the traditional American family” and “the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church,” are ultimately responsible for tragedies like the Dayton shooting.

Keller also listed “drag queen advocates,” “recreational marijuana,” “failed school policies” and “violent video games” as factors that contribute to violence in America. She did not provide statistics and studies to support her claims. (RELATED: Trump Suggests Regulating Video Games In Wake Of Mass Shootings)

Keller has since deleted her Facebook post. But this has not stopped other Ohio politicians from expressing their disdain for her opinion.

Cincinnati Councilman Chris Seelbach took personal offense to Keller’s commentary, as he is a married homosexual.

Ohio State Representative Candice Keller (represents Middletown, Ohio) says the shootings happened because of my marriage to Craig. And marijuana.

And “transgender”

And “drag queen advocates” ME AGAIN!

And Obama

And Open Borders. Let her know what you think. 614-644-5094 pic.twitter.com/pfo0xektjn — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) August 4, 2019

Ohio’s Attorney General also voiced his disagreement with Keller.