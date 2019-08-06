Protester Gets Aggressive With Steven Crowder

Conservative comedian and YouTuber Steven Crowder set up one of his “Change My Mind” panels outside of the White House Monday, asking people to convince him President Donald Trump is a racist.

Chaos ensued when an aggressive anti-Trump protester sat down at his table to discuss the topic. The protester refused to leave at Crowder’s request which prompted security to step in and physically remove him.

