Doorbell Cams Show Shirtless Man With Gun Trying To Break Into Front Doors

Doorbell cameras in DeKalb County, Georgia, show a shirtless suspect attempting to break into two houses while carrying a gun Monday, police said.

Neighbors say the man has also tried to break into other local homes and that they now feel scared in their homes, WSB-TV 2 reported. Police are searching for the suspect appearing in the footage.

The suspect appears on video without a shirt and holding a gun as he walks up to the front door of each house, then walking off.

One of the home owners, Steve Martineau, recounted getting an alert on the “Nest” app while he was out of the house and viewing the footage of the perpetrator on his phone. (RELATED: Seattle Woman Shoots Armed Burglary Suspect With A Rifle)

The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence, ignored the sign on the front door of the house, Martineau explained.

“The signs says, ‘Smile, you’re on camera,’ and he didn’t seem to care,” Martineau said to WSB-TV.

“I believe he went to every house on my street,” he continued.

“Oh my god, there’s a guy looking through my front door with a gun.”

This man showed up at two houses, in one DeKalb County neighborhood with A GUN!

Hear what homeowners plan to do, to stay safe, at 4.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dsMtqEr3CF — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 6, 2019

The suspect proceeded to break into a nearby car and then a truck after failing to break into Martineau’s house, the ABC-affiliated television station in Georgia reported.

“This behavior is unacceptable,” Martineau said. “We have a great neighborhood, you know? I don’t want this behavior in our neighborhood.”

Another video captured the same shirtless man trying and failing to break into a different house in the Avondale Estates neighborhood two hours later.

Leader of the neighborhood watch Renaldo Moore alerted police and the community to the attempted break-ins.

“Hopefully, DeKalb County will catch him,” Moore told the TV station.

