Seattle Woman Shoots Armed Burglary Suspect With A Rifle

A suspected burglar is in critical condition after a Seattle woman shot him in the shoulder with a rifle from the roof of her house Thursday, Seattle police say.

The shooting took place before 1 a.m. on Thursday, KOMO-TV reports. The woman called 911 to inform authorities that she had just shot an armed suspect as he was trying to intrude.

Local officials said that when police arrived at the scene, they found the 41-year-old burglary suspect behind the woman’s house with a gunshot wound on his shoulder, KOMO-TV reports. (RELATED: Man Stops Playing Xbox To Shoot Home Invader)

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police also took two other men into custody after they saw them driving away from the scene when they arrived, according to the Seattle Police Departments’s blotter.

Officers investigating after homeowner shoots an armed burglar in South Park. https://t.co/GHaMRtndsg — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 18, 2019

They have now arrested both men and placed them in King County Jail. The driver was a 38-year-old man, and the passenger was a 24-year-old man, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Additionally, police found bullet holes in the house. They believe that the bullet holes were the suspect’s gunfire since a handgun was found near him.

The woman was interviewed by officers before being released.

