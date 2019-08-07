Older Guy Obliterates Young Dude With Brutal Punch In Viral Video

One guy learned the hard way messing with older gentlemen is often a bad idea.

In a video making the rounds on LiveLeak, a young guy made the very foolish decision of squaring up with a guy who appears to be about 25 years older and 25 pounds heavier.

I'm sure the young buck thought this would be an easy fight. My friends, the reality couldn't be further from that belief.

The older gentlemen threw a grand total of one punch and knocked the guy to the ground on the spot. Watch the incredible video below.

Ladies and gentlemen, that's what we call getting annihilated. Here's some free advice for everybody reading this right now.

If you ever find yourself in a fight and the guy you're up against squares up with perfect form, then you probably picked the wrong guy to trade blows with.

If I had to guess, I’d say the older man in the video above has had some boxing experience.

I know a lot of young guys who think they’re invincible. They think age is all that matters. They believe simply being younger is what it’s all about.

That mindset is a great way to get your butt kicked and find yourself getting embarrassed on a viral level. Next time, walk away. It was clear before one punch was thrown who was going to win, and there was never any doubt.

Better luck next time, young pup.