‘It’s My Show’: Here Are The Highlights Of Hannity’s De Blasio Interview

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviewed Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democratic presidential candidate, on topics from the Green New Deal to the Second Amendment to taxes.

The interview tensed up as de Blasio seemed unable to give a direct response to each question Hannity threw at him, but there were still moments of humor throughout the sparring.

“You drive me crazy, and you don’t answer questions — you duck a lot — but thank you for coming in,” Hannity said at the end of the interview Wednesday.

WATCH:

