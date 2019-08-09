Man Tries To Break Into House, Homeowner Responds By Pulling Gun In Epic Video

One man had to pull a gun to defend his home in a recent viral video.

In a video posted on LiveLeak, a man tries to case a house and eventually tries to get through a door. He was soon met with a quick reality check.

He ran away as a man exited the house holding a handgun. Watch the unreal sequence of events below.

The wildest part about this entire video is the fact they both stuck around to jaw with each other for a little bit.

What was the guy who tried getting into the house thinking by hanging around? When somebody pulls a gun on you, it's generally best to run for the hills.

Sticking around to exchange words isn't something I'd ever advise.

This is also why you shouldn’t be breaking into houses. You never know who could be on the other side of the door.

Not surprisingly, some people don’t take well to an attempted breaking and entering. Turns out, some people respond by getting a firearm.

Luckily, this didn’t end in gunfire, which is always a positive. However, the guy who showed up unwelcome might want to learn his lesson.

Trespassing is a great way to earn a first class ticket to the afterlife.

Luckily, this situation didn’t escalate to that point.