Shirtless Man Gets Knocked Out After Trying To Start A Fight

One man got knocked out in impressive fashion in a recent viral video.

In the video posted to LiveLeak, a shirtless man, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, attempted to rush a guy standing at the entrance of a bar.

How did the man standing at the entrance respond? Did he panic? Did he run away? Did he call for help? Nope!

He threw one punch, and knocked the shirtless guy out right on the spot. I'm talking about immediate justice and instant karma.

Watch the incredible moment below.

First off, you shouldn't be fighting in pretty much any circumstances. If you're a grown man looking for a fight for the hell of it, then you've made some very poor decisions in life.

More importantly, trying to rush a guy substantially bigger than you while appearing to be intoxicated is a great way to end up getting annihilated.

What was this shirtless guy thinking? Seriously, what do we think was going through his mind? He popped his shirt off, geared up like he was in the 100-meter dash, took off for the door and immediately got destroyed.

Again, fighting is stupid. Fighting people substantially bigger than you ranges between stupid and just downright braindead levels of intelligence.

I can guarantee you that he’ll be a little more hesitant before he considers attacking somebody next time.