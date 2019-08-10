EXCLUSIVE: The Full Tucker Carlson Interview

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson sat down with Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese to discuss a wide range of topics, including Carlson’s upbringing, his political views, and his advice for young journalists.

In this roughly 72 minute interview, Daily Caller Patriots get a rare glimpse into Carlson’s life and career.

