Chris Cuomo Getting Hit On All Sides For Insisting ‘Fredo’ Is An Ethnic Slur

Scott Morefield Reporter

Chris Cuomo’s explosive recorded reaction to being called “Fredo” by a photograph seeker had the CNN anchor trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

A video posted on the YouTube channel “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon” showed Cuomo getting increasingly upset and even threatening violence during a verbal altercation with a man who called him “Fredo.”

However, while plenty of F-bombs were being tossed about by the angry CNN anchor, the phrase that seemed to get the most attention on Twitter was his equating of labeling an Italian “Fredo” to calling an African-American person the “n-word.” (RELATED: ‘The Real College Scandal’ — Tucker Exposes The ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Between Ivy League Schools And Prominent Democrats)

Donald Trump Jr., someone who has been called “Fredo” himself by a guest on Cuomo’s own show, led the charge:

There were plenty more:

Others just poked fun.

Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch wondered if “‘Fredo'” was “an ‘ethnic slur’ as CNN says or not?” in a post that included a CNN video of Trump Jr. being called the word on air to no reaction from Cuomo.

Meanwhile, Fox News host Sean Hannity was one of the few Cuomo supporters in this instance: