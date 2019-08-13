People Want To See Joe Rogan Moderate A Presidential Debate

An online petition has over 65,000 signatures from people who want to see Joe Rogan moderate one of the 2020 presidential debates.

The Change.org petition, which was made seven months ago, has gained popularity Tuesday on social media. The opening statement reads, “We are petitioning for the Commission on the Presidential Debates to elect Joe Rogan as one of the moderators for the 2020 Presidential Debate.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Tells Joe Rogan He’ll Let Him Know If Aliens Are Real If He’s President)

“Joe Rogan is a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists, and other popular figures, who come from various walks of life,” the petition reads. The author cites the variety of guests that Rogan has hosted on podcasts as proof of Rogan’s ability to moderate.

In the past, the UFC commentator has had a mix of political guests on his podcast, including people such as democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, and former libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson.

“Joe Rogan has an audience containing viewers from all areas of the political spectrum.” The petition continues, “Joe Rogan is not registered under any political party and is well-known for having civil, productive, and interesting, conversations about political issues without partisan bias.”

Some on social media appeared enthusiastic by the idea of Rogan moderating a debate.

I would like to see @joerogan host the presidential debates Apparently nearly 50k others agreehttps://t.co/zUedYSFvEt — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 13, 2019

I just signed a petition to get Joe Rogan to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Election.

Sign the Petition Here https://t.co/vyXD13AeZu via @Change — PostSecret (@postsecret) August 12, 2019

Commission on Presidential Debates: Get Joe Rogan to Moderate the 2020 Presidential Election – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/aPT0gEdRJt via @Change — David Diaz (@trtdavid) August 13, 2019



The widely popular “Joe Rogan Experience” Podcast currently has six million subscribers. At the time of publishing, the petition has over 65,000 signatures.