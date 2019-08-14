Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

Supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child.

Graham made the announcement on her Instagram with a video showing the model’s growing baby bump, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” Graham shared on Instagram. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.” (RELATED: Ashley Graham: Have A Lot Of Sex To Keep A Marriage Great)

Graham and Ervin met after her mother made her attend church. Ervin met her in an elevator at a church in New York City and later asked if she wanted to get coffee.

“We had so much fun,” Graham recalled on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast. “But the thing that sucked was he didn’t pay for the coffee. So I was like, great, I have another cheap guy … So he didn’t pay and he said that ‘A man always appreciates it when a woman attempts to grab her wallet.’ So I was through with him, girl, I erased his number. Done.”

They ended up going out on another date where Ervin paid.

They became inseparable and married later in 2010.