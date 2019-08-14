‘It’s Dangerous’: McCarthy Demands Investigation Into California’s ‘Anti-Semitic, Anti-Israel’ Curriculum

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is demanding an investigation into a proposed California Department of Education curriculum that he called “blatantly anti-Semitic” and “anti-Israel.”

Several people involved in making the high school curriculum have been anti-Israel, and some are Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement activists who have tried to start an economic war on Israel, The Washington Free Beacon reported Wednesday.

McCarthy wondered how a curriculum such as this “made its way through” the education system. The committee overseeing the curriculum will be taking a second look and altering it, according to the Free Beacon.

“While I am relieved that California made the obvious decision to revisit this wholly misguided proposal, we need to know why and how a blatantly anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, factually inaccurate curriculum made its way through the ranks of California’s Department of Education,” McCarthy told the outlet.

“Taxpayer dollars should never be approved to fund a curriculum that whitewashes Israel’s history while simultaneously promoting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to destroy the state of Israel,” he added. “This was not simply an oversight — the California Department of Education’s attempt to institutionalize anti-Semitism is not only discriminatory and intolerant, it’s dangerous.”

Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, and it always will be. So grateful to President @realDonaldTrump for officially acknowledging that fact by moving the US embassy here. pic.twitter.com/guOTqx70Yz — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 14, 2019

McCarthy has asked the state to look into the matter, the Free Beacon reported. (RELATED: McCarthy Defends Trump On E. Jean Carroll Rape Accusation)

Around 83 pro-Israel and anti-discrimination organizations wrote a letter to the state demanding parts of the curriculum be removed.

“The anti-Jewish, anti-Israel bias of the proposed [Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum] — including its implicit portrayal of Jews and Israel as part of ‘interlocking systems of oppression and privilege’ and its endorsement of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement as a form of ‘direct action’ or ‘resistance’ that students are encouraged to engage in — clearly exposes the politically motivated and directed nature of the curriculum and its drafters,” organizations wrote, the Free Beacon reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.